For some states proposing more restrictive Laws, after draft leak

With the Supreme Court expected to do away with a federal guarantee to abortion access in the coming months, legislators in some states are proposing significantly more restrictive laws governing reproductive health.

The proposals vary from outright criminalization of abortion to measures that make getting an abortion nominally legal but practically impossible. Some states are exploring measures that would make it illegal for residents to travel to a state in which abortion is legal to have the procedure.

In addition to introducing more restrictive laws, some state lawmakers are also discussing ways to expand the social safety net to offer more financial and social support to pregnant women carrying children to term, even if they are doing so involuntarily.

"States aren't waiting for the Supreme Court to ban abortion; they're not waiting for a final decision on Roe," Ianthe Metzger, director of state advocacy communications for Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told VOA. "They're doing it now. And the Supreme Court has proven that they're not going to step in to stop any of this. … It's all happening already."

Anti-abortion lawmakers were adamant about pressing their advantage, speaking to the Texas Tribune, Texas state Representative Briscoe Cain said, “I think I can speak for myself and other colleagues that align with my policy beliefs — we’ll continue to do our best to make abortion not just outlawed, but unthinkable.”

Momentous leak

Last week, a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion demonstrated that a majority of the court favors overturning the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. That case made it illegal for states to ban abortion before the fetus can live outside the womb. That is generally understood to be between the 22nd and 24th week of pregnancy.

Were the draft opinion to take effect, it would mean that the federal government is silent on the question of abortion's legality, leaving the ability to regulate it entirely to the states. It's a project that lawmakers in several state capitals already had well underway.

In recent years, particularly after President Donald Trump's appointment of three conservative justices changed the ideological balance of the court, states have been passing laws meant to push the boundaries of the Roe decision.

Last year, Texas banned abortion after six weeks of pregnancy — before many women even realize they are pregnant. In December, the high court allowed the Texas law to remain in effect pending legal challenges.

That same month, the court heard arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case challenging a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks, or about two months before the cutoff established by Roe.

The draft decision in the Dobbs case is what leaked last week.