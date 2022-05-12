Hong Kong police arrest Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen over protester assistance fund

National security policy in Hong Kong has arrested four people including Cardinal Joseph Zen and pop star Denise Ho on suspicion of "collusion with foreign powers" after they acted as trustees for a legal defense fund for democracy protesters.

Hui Po-Keung, another trustee of the now-disbanded 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which helped arrested protesters pay for their legal and medical bills, was arrested at Hong Kong's international airport on Tuesday.

Zen, a 90-year-old retired Catholic bishop who has long been an outspoken defender of human rights, democracy, and civil liberties, Cantopop singer Denise Ho, and barrister Margaret Ng was also arrested on the same charge.

Some reports said former pro-democracy lawmaker Cyd Ho, who is currently on remand awaiting trial in a different case, and who was also a trustee, would also likely face the same charge.

The national security police confirmed they had arrested two men and two women aged 45 to 90, on suspicion of "conspiracy to collude with foreign powers."

Zen was released after several hours of questioning, the Hong Kong Free Press said via its Twitter account.

At the White House, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called for a halt to the crackdown on free speech.

"We call on PRC and Hong Kong authorities to cease targeting Hong Kong’s advocates and to immediately release who have been unjustly detained and charged, like the Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun and others arrested today," she told reporters.

The Vatican said in a statement reported by the Catholic News Agency that it was following the case closely.

“The Holy See has learned with concern the news of the arrest of Cardinal Zen and is following the development of the situation with extreme attention,” the Holy See press office said.

The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund was set up on June 15, 2019, at the height of the anti-extradition movement that broadened to include demands for fully democratic elections and greater official accountability.

It aimed to provide humanitarian relief in the form of funding for medical, psychological, legal, and other necessary assistance to those injured or arrested during the police crackdown on the protest movement.

The fund disbanded in August 2021 because it no longer had access to a bank account. After all, the Alliance for Democracy that had processed its funding had been suspended.

Both groups were later ordered to provide information to national security police on their sources of funding and their donors, under a draconian national security law imposed on Hong Kong by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from July 1, 2020.