US Navy marks its presence in Taiwan strait post PLA Navy drills

A U.S. warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the second such transit in two weeks and only two days after a large Chinese military live-fire exercise, signaling increased tension in the strait.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said that its Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on May 10 (Tuesday) through international waters by international law.”

“The ship transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State,” it said, adding that the transit “demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Exactly two weeks ago on April 26, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson, also from the 7th Fleet, made a similar transit.

On both occasions, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) “sent troops to track and monitor the U.S. warship's passage,” according to a statement from the PLA Eastern Theater Command.

Snr. Col. Shi Yi, spokesperson for the command, said China “firmly opposes” what he called “provocative acts” by the U.S. that sent “wrong signals” to Taiwan.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense, meanwhile, said Wednesday that the Taiwanese military closely monitored movements at sea and in the air around Taiwan as the U.S. warship sailed northwards in the strait, and “the situation was normal.”

Before that, it warned that on the same day as the U.S. ship’s transit, a Z-10 attack helicopter and two Ka-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopters of the PLA entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ). The Z-10 attack helicopter crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, apparently a step up from the PLA incursions that occur almost daily at present.

This was only the second time this year a Chinese aircraft has crossed the median line, with the first occurring on Jan. 31.

Imminent attack on Taiwan?

Over the weekend, the PLA conducted three days of live-fire drills around Taiwan with the participation of “naval, air, and conventional missile forces,” according to its website.

The Liaoning carrier group, led by the PLA's first aircraft carrier, has been operating in the area and conducted training with live munitions in the Philippine Sea, east of Taiwan and south of Japan from May 3 to at least May 9.