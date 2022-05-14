At ASEAN Summit, Biden promotes a 'free & open' Indo-Pacific

U.S. President Joe Biden declared to Southeast Asian leaders on Friday that "our relationship with you is the future," as he wound up a summit with the ASEAN bloc of nations aimed at shoring up trans-Pacific ties and countering China's heavy influence in the region.

Biden's remarks to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations followed statements from Vice President Kamala Harris offering ASEAN countries maritime security assistance to address “threats to international rules and norms” and Secretary of State Antony Blinken holding talks with regional heavyweight Indonesia and budding partner Vietnam.

"A great deal of the history of our world over the next 50 years is going to be written in the ASEAN countries and our relationship with you is the future in the coming years and decades," Biden said on the final day of the two-day U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit.

"ASEAN centrality is the very heart of my administration’s strategy in pursuing the future we all want to see. The Indo-Pacific is an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, stable, prosperous, resilient, and secure. It’s what we’re all seeking," the U.S. president said.

Experts describe "ASEAN centrality" as the concept that the 10-nation bloc serves as the driver and architect of institution-building and relations with and among outside actors in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We’re committed to a future where the rules and norms that have made possible so much growth and prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific are upheld and strengthened, including respect for the rule of law and human rights," Biden added.

In a gesture seen as significant in a region that often feels neglected by Washington even as governments seek a counterbalance to China's extensive presence, he nominated a close advisor, Yohannes Abraham, as U.S. ambassador to ASEAN, filling a post in Indonesia that has gone without a confirmed envoy for more than five years.

"He’ll be a trusted representative to continue deepening this critical partnership among all of us," Biden said of Abraham, who serves as chief of staff and executive secretary at the National Security Council and was a senior aide in the Barack Obama administration.

ASEAN consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The region has a population of over 662 million people and a combined GDP of $3.2 trillion.