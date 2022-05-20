Hong Kong could move to block Telegram app, citing 'privacy violations'

Forum for social activism

The pro-China Singtao Daily newspaper identified Telegram -- which was widely used to coordinate civil disobedience and other actions during the 2019 protest movement -- as the chief area of concern for the government.



"Since 2019, the Privacy Commissioner has noticed that many of the messages that originated in Hong Kong were sent from a few groups on Telegram, and that most of them were political in nature, or involved the continuation of social activism," the paper said. "Those targeted included government officials, LegCo members and even regular citizens."



Telegram said on Wednesday it was "surprised" by the claims of doxxing made by Hong Kong officials.



"Doxxing content is forbidden on Telegram and our moderators routinely remove such content from around the world," spokesperson Remi Vaughn said in a statement emailed to RFA.



It said that while doxxing, illegal pornography or calls to violence would be deleted, the company wouldn't carry out political censorship.



"Any requests related to political censorship or limiting human rights such as the rights to free speech or assembly are not and will not be considered," the statement said.



Meanwhile, exiled Hongkongers in the U.K. are using public spaces to evade political censorship that would be meted out to them at home under a draconion national security law imposed on Hong Kong by the CCP, banning public dissent and political opposition.



Art curator and former pro-democracy district councilor Clara Cheung moved to the U.K. with her family after it became clear that opposition politicians were increasingly being targeted under the national security law, which took effect from July 1, 2020.



Now in Manchester, Cheung has put together an exhibit titled "The 24901-mile-wide Red Line," showcasing works from Hong Kong artists that can no longer be publicly displayed in their home city.



Milk Tea Alliance

She also invited artists from Thailand and Myanmar, whose own protest movements were supported by Hong Kong protesters as part of the Milk Tea Alliance, to exhibit.



The 24,901 miles refers to the earth's circumference, and Beijing's attempts to extend censorship far beyond China's borders to the entire planet.



Many of the works in the show would have been entirely unproblematic in Hong Kong just a few years ago, Cheung said.



She said the exhibit was intended to encourage Hong Kong artists to keep testing the limits of government censorship.



"Otherwise, the creative space will get smaller and smaller, and the red line will be more and more entrenched," Cheung said.



"Everyone will get squeezed tighter and tighter by the white terror," she said, using a term that originated in Taiwan to describe political crackdowns on dissent under the authoritarian rule of the Kuomintang, which ended in the 1990s.



"The people in charge of Hong Kong are giving us the impression ... that curbs are actually more severe than those in mainland China," Cheung said. "It's as if the different departments in the Hong Kong government, like the state security police, prosecution service, etc, are fighting among themselves to see who is more loyal [to Beijing]."



A Hongkonger viewing the exhibit who gave only the nickname A Chin said dissidents in Myanmar appear to have it still worse, however.



"One artist in Myanmar died after being tortured for 12 hours ... I don't even know what to say to that; it weighs heavily on me," A Chin said.



"But it's important for those of us who are still alive to see what we can do ... you can't stay in the pain of the past forever."

(AS/RFA)