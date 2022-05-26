Gunman warns Texas students on social media before attacking the school

The U.S. teenage gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults Tuesday warned in a private message on a social network shortly ahead of time that he was about to shoot up an elementary school, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Wednesday.

Abbott described Salvador Ramos as an 18-year-old high school dropout. The governor blamed mental health issues for Ramos’ assault on the Robb Elementary School in the small city of Uvalde, Texas. A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot Ramos to death, ending his rampage.

But Abbott said officials had not discovered any mental health care concerns officially registered about Ramos, although news outlets reported that on occasion Ramos had randomly fired a BB gun at people along the streets of Uvalde and had thrown eggs at cars. Acquaintances said he was angered that he had not completed enough classes to graduate this week with his classmates.