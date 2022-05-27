Police Facing Tough Questions About Response to Texas Mass Shooting

Law enforcement authorities in the southwest U.S. state of Texas are facing tough questions about their response and the length of time it took them this week to storm a school to confront a teenage gunman who had shot to death 19 children and two teachers.

Officials say the gunman, Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old high school dropout, was in the school for 40 minutes to an hour before police barged into the fourth-grade classroom where he had killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School in the small town of Uvalde, Texas.

Witnesses say parents of the children trapped in the school located in a residential neighborhood, and onlookers who gathered at midday on Tuesday had shouted at police to enter the school and put an end to the carnage.

One witness outside the school, Juan Caranza, 24, who watched the scene from outside his house across the street, said women shouted at police, “Go in there! Go in there!”

Police further filled in the timeline of the shooting Thursday. Victor Escalon, a regional director at the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Ramos walked into the building through an unlocked door and without encountering a school safety officer, contradicting earlier reports.

The school normally has an armed officer on duty, but when the gunman arrived Tuesday, “there was not an officer, readily available, armed,” and the gunman entered the building “unobstructed," Escalon said.

The gunman was killed when a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team arrived, broke into the classroom, and killed the gunman, Escalon said.