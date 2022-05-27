Salons in Turkmenistan forced to go underground due to the Beauty Ban in country

Many beauty salons in Turkmenistan are defying a ban by the authoritarian government on certain fashion accessories -- such as fake eyelashes and acrylic nails -- and continue to “secretly” offer the forbidden services to trusted customers, Ashgabat residents say.

On paper, most beauty salons and women’s hairdressers only provide limited services like trimming hair and simple manicures and pedicures that are not covered by the ban.

But for their loyal customers, many salons continue to offer their full array of products and services behind closed doors, many clients and salon owners told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity.

Fearing random police raids on the salons, some beauticians have even started accepting customers in their homes or those of their clients, they added.

Since April, Turkmenistan has effectively banned women from wearing “excessive” make-up, tight-fitting clothes, false nails, and eyelashes as part of a broader set of restrictions on women’s freedoms.

Microblading eyebrows -- which is hugely popular among Turkmen women -- have also been banned.

Women have also been ordered not to dye or bleach their hair, get Botox injections, or cosmetically enhance their breasts or lips.

The ban came with no official announcement or explanation and is being enforced by law enforcement agencies and women’s employers.

Hundreds of women have been stopped by police because they were suspected of having lip fillers or false eyelashes. It is estimated that dozens of women have lost their jobs at the national airline and railway services for allegedly having breast implants and/or lip fillers.