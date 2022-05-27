US Lays Out Strategy to Outcompete China

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the Biden administration’s strategy to outcompete China in the next decade by investing in critical infrastructure, bolstering supply chain security, and working with allies.

In a long-anticipated speech in Washington, he said the U.S. intends to “shape the strategic environment” to ensure Beijing does not move the world away from the universal values that have helped shape the international order for the past 75 years.

The secretary of state said the U.S. wants to prevent unintended crises and avoid creating a new Cold War. But he also outlined a series of concerns, including China’s internal human rights practices, territorial disputes with neighbors, and international trade, where the United States plans to continue to counter what he described as a more internationally assertive China.

Taiwan policy

On Taiwan, Blinken said the U.S. opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo from either Beijing or Taipei. Washington also does not support Taiwan's independence and expects cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means.

"While our policy has not changed, what has changed is Beijing’s growing coercion — like trying to cut off Taiwan’s relations with countries around the world and blocking it from participating in international organizations.”

The chief U.S. diplomat’s remarks followed President Joe Biden’s visit to Japan, where he said the U.S. would be willing to intervene militarily to defend Taiwan if China were to invade the island democracy. Biden later clarified there had been no change to the U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan.