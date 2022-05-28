The US gun culture and the reasons behind it.

The US, which describes itself as a modern society, is currently facing the harsh reality of the gun culture present in American society due to the recent shooting at a primary school in Halahi, Texas. The incident has taken the life of 21 people, including 19 students and 3 teachers. Though the attacker was killed by the police, the US government only shrugged off the matter while mourning. The question that arises here is how long will the people of the US continue to tolerate the gun culture?

Firing incidents like that of Texas have become common in the US:

A progressive country like the US is facing a unique dilemma, wherein on one hand it is the science and technology hub of the world, while on the other hand, the incidents of gun violence have only increased in recent times. The rising gun violence in the US has raised the concern of several peace-loving organizations from across the world. Thousands of incidents of gun shootings are reported every year in the US. The reason behind this is the law that easily allows citizens to keep weapons. This law has resulted in most of the people in the US having a dangerous weapon like a gun.

One can easily guess this from the CDC figures which show that in 2020 alone, more than 19,000 people died in gun violence incidents. At the same time, in the year 2019, 14,400 murder cases were reported in the US. According to statistics, 79% of murders were a result of gun violence.

People in the US buy guns just like we buy vegetables and fruits. The biggest reason for this is the increasing cases of racism in the country. Around 13% of the population in the US is black. Because of this, 33% of prisoners in US prisons are also black. According to the figure for 2020, there were 2,871 cases of violence related to racism in the US. This figure was 49% higher compared to 2019.