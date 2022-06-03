US Justice Department Braces for More Russian Cyberattacks

More than three months into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Justice Department is girding for more Russian cyberattacks, the department's top national security official said Thursday.

"At DOJ, we’re particularly focused right now on the cyberthreat from Russia," said Matthew Olsen, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division. "And we are bracing for the possibility of more attacks."

Olsen made the remarks at a conference of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence. The Tallinn, Estonia-based organization this week approved Ukraine's bid to join as a "contributing participant."

Olsen's comments echoed repeated warnings by the Biden administration throughout the Ukraine conflict that Russia is likely to carry out cyberattacks against the United States in response to punishing Western sanctions on Moscow.

In March, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned about "possible threats to U.S. and international satellite communication networks."

The warning came after a purported Russian cyberattack on U.S.-based telecommunications provider Viasat on February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

The attack left tens of thousands of Viasat's Ukrainian customers without satellite service.

The attack, Olsen said, was "one of numerous recent examples" of Russian malicious cyberactivity.