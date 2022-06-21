UAE PM introduces opening of car-free, sustainable city & a futuristic destination in oct

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced the opening of Expo City Dubai in October.

The new city is an ideal smart and futuristic destination for business and innovation, driven by sustainability, innovation, education, and entertainment.

A human-centric city, accessible only by pedestrians with no cars or heavy vehicles, it will carry forward the sustainability legacy of Expo 2020. It will also be environment-friendly and car-free with buggies to be used to transport residents and visitors.

Mohammed bin Rashid, who is also the ruler of Dubai and UAE Vice President, said, "After the historical success of Expo 2020 Dubai, which was visited by more than 24 million visitors, and which left an indelible mark in the 170-year history of World Expositions, today we announce the transformation of the exhibition site into Expo City Dubai, a city that represents the most beautiful ambitions of Dubai.

"Expo City Dubai will be an environmentally-friendly city, one friendly to families, the economy, and future generations. A city connected to a port and two airports, and also to beautiful memories in the hearts and minds of millions of people. A city in which the magic of Expo will live on: Al Wasl will continue to shine, the waterfall will continue to delight, and the UAE, Alif, and Terra pavilions will continue to fascinate visitors of all ages.

"This new city will be home to an extraordinary new museum, a world-class exhibition center, and the headquarters of cutting edge and fast-growing companies. It will continue to host the pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, and others. It will be a city that embodies the dreams of every city, and one which continues to bring joy to our children, our families, and all those we love."

Expo City Dubai, the legacy plan of Expo 2020 Dubai and part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, builds on the momentum and resounding success of the six-month World Expo to create an environmentally friendly, tech-enabled city of the future.