Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually abusing 16-year-old Judy Huth in 1975

A civil jury found that comedian-actor Bill Cosby sexually abused Judy Huth in 1975 when she was a 16-year-old, ordering him to pay $500,000.

The verdict was in Huth's favor, which her attorney, Gloria Allred, hailed as a win toward "real change", although no punitive compensation was awarded, reports Variety.

Huth, now 64, accused Cosby of luring her and a friend to the mansion, a few days after meeting them in a park.

"I was elated," Huth said outside the courthouse, reacting to the verdict and telling reporters that she is grateful for the jury. "It's been so many years, so many tears, it's just a long time coming."

Allred praised Huth, speaking to reporters outside of the courthouse.

"The late United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg once said, 'Real change, enduring change happens one step at a time,'" Allred stated.

"Today, our client won real change because she fought Bill Cosby one step at a time for over seven-and-a-half years. She proved with the jury's verdict that Mr. Cosby did sexually assault her when she was a minor and that he should be held and was held accountable for what he did to her."

Allred noted that the case marks the first to go to trial under the Child Victims Act, which protects adult survivors of child sex abuse to come forward and hold their abuser accountable years later.

"She or he may come forward years later, and they will have a right to do so," the attorney and women's rights activist said outside court.

Cosby's team appeared to be pleased with the outcome. When the verdict was read with no punitive damages found, Cosby's spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, smiled in the gallery and his lawyers were gleeful as they exited the courtroom.