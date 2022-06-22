Childbirths in S.Korea hit record low in April; deaths jump to all-time high

The number of babies born in South Korea fell to a record low in April amid the chronically low birthrate, while that of deaths hit an all-time high due to rapid aging and the Covid-19 pandemic, data showed on Wednesday.

A total of 21,124 babies were born in April, down 7 percent from the previous year, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the data from Statistics Korea.

It marked the lowest for any April since 1981 when the statistics agency started compiling related data.

South Korea is struggling with a chronic decline in childbirths as many young people delay or give up on getting married or having babies amid an economic slowdown and high housing prices, coupled with changing social norms about marriages.

The country's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime -- hit an all-time low of 0.81 last year, down from 0.84 a year ago. It marked the fourth straight year the rate was below 1 percent.

The number of deaths soared to a record high in April, affected by rapid aging and the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency said.

The number of deaths came to 36,697 in the month, up 46.3 percent from a year ago. It rose for the 14th straight month in April.