On a night out, a Japanese man loses a USB stick with all of the city's personal information

A worker in Japan could be nursing a protracted hangover after he lost a USB memory stick following a night out with colleagues as it contained the personal details of nearly half a million people, BBC reported.

The unnamed man placed the memory stick in his bag before an evening of drinking in the city of Amagasaki, northwest of Osaka.

He spent several hours drinking in a local restaurant before eventually passing out on the street, local media reported.

When he eventually came around, he realized that both his bag and the memory stick were missing.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that the man, said to be in his 40s, works for a company tasked with providing benefits to tax-exempt households.

He had transferred the personal information of the entire city's residents onto the drive on Tuesday evening before meeting colleagues for a night on the town, BBC reported.