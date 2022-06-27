Abortion laws protest on rise after gun law engages less attention in America

Americans are up in arms again, this time, on the Supreme Court 6-3 verdict on the Roe Vs Wade case that takes away a woman's legal right to abortion generally borne out of a decision to terminate pregnancy on grounds of rape, incest or deformities of the embryo in the womb.

President Joe Biden on Friday took strong exception to the court's ruling to rescind federal abortion rights, while appealing to people, especially women, to remain calm as several of them have gone on nationwide protests against the apex court's ruling.

Biden blamed the three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump. In the US, unlike in India where supreme court judges have a fixed tenure, SC judges are appointed for a life term.

Trump took the SC verdict as a personal triumph for appointing the judges who gave the verdict.

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade puts American women in danger, calling it a "sad day" for the judicial body and the country. "Now with Roe gone, let's be very clear. The health and life of women in this nation are now at risk," Biden said in a Friday afternoon speech at the White House.

Biden said the landmark 1973 abortion rights case had not only protected a woman's right to make personal decisions in consultation with her doctor, but it also reaffirmed women's equality and reinforced privacy rights.