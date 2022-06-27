Concerns grow that India being used as potential 'back door' into Europe for Russian oil

Concerns are growing that India is being used as a potential back door into Europe for Russian oil supplies, given the surge in imports, media reports said.

The huge blue and red hull of the SCF Primorye came into port at Vadinar in western Gujarat earlier this month. The 84,000-tonne oil tanker, built-in 2009 and sailing under the Liberian flag, had arrived from the port at Ust-Luga, a settlement in Russia near the border with Estonia, The Guardian reported.

Until 2017, the Vadinar oil refinery was controlled by Essar the Indian owner of the Stanlow refinery in Ellesmere Port. Since then a consortium including the sanctioned Russian state-owned oil firm Rosneft and the commodities trader Trafigura, which holds a 24.5 percent stake, have owned Nayara Energy, which runs the refinery, it said.

The tanker's arrival came as India ramped up imports of Russian oil. The nation's willingness to snap up Russian crude at discounts of up to 30 percent has undermined efforts from the US, Europe, and the UK to deplete Russian President Vladimir Putin's war coffers by curtailing imports. Russia raked in $20bn from oil exports in May, bouncing back to pre-invasion levels. Now, concerns are growing that India is being used as a potential back door into Europe for Russian oil supplies, given the surge in imports, The Guardian said.