US Farmers Welcome Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Before the 2016 presidential election, Illinois farmer Brian Duncan looked to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement between the United States and Asian countries, to boost demand for his crops, and in particular, prices for the thousands of hogs he raises annually.

"Pork is very much in demand in Asian countries, the Pacific rim," he explained to VOA in a recent interview outside one of the sheds where he tends to his animals. "I was really looking forward to what opportunities could come for pork sales to that part of the world."

But the TPP became politically problematic for both Democrats and Republicans who eventually distanced themselves from a trade agreement some voters believed would negatively affect U.S. manufacturing jobs. When Republican Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, hopes of passing the TPP ended.

"Part of TPP's role was to counter China's growing economic influence and position the United States to be a positive force in the region," Duncan said. "Those countries have gone ahead without us, they left us behind on trade."

Max Baucus, a former U.S. senator from Montana and former U.S. ambassador to China, agrees.

"When we pulled out of TPP, we really abdicated our leadership and created a huge vacuum in Southeast Asia," said Baucus, now a co-chairman of the Farmers for Free Trade advocacy group, while attending a recent online meeting about the Biden administration's efforts to engage Asian nations in new trade talks. "It's important to establish an economic counterweight to China. That's important. That was the whole point of TPP."