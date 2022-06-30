Following the murder in Udaipur, Guterres urges respect for all religions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for "full respect for all religions" in the aftermath of the killing of a Hindu man in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

"We call for the full respect for all religions and for ensuring throughout the world that different communities can live in harmony and peace," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in reply to a question about "the resurgence of religious tensions" in India and Tuesday's killing on Kanhayia Lal, reportedly over a social media comment.

Asked on Tuesday about the arrest of journalist Mohammed Zubair, who is charged with hurting religious sentiments, Dujarric had said: "In any place around the world, it is very important that people be allowed to express themselves freely, journalists are allowed to express themselves freely and without the threat of any harassment."

He was asked on Wednesday to clarify if that applied to journalists' comments about all religions and if it squared with the call for respecting all religions.