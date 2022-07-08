Massive crowd to march to Colombo demanding Sri Lankan Prez, govt to step-down

Sri Lanka's opposition parties, religious groups, and civil rights activists have planned a massive march to the capital Colombo on Saturday demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the government step down amidst the unprecedented economic crisis and virtual lockdown of the country.

Parties representing farmers, fishermen, clergies, medical experts, civil rights groups, political groups, and university dons are to march to Colombo and ride their bicycles as transportation has come to a complete standstill with no fuel supply.

For two weeks, Sri Lanka is in a virtual lockdown with government offices barely functioning with limited staff and schools completely closed with no transport for children and teachers.

"Public protest sent Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa home on May 9, and his brother former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa was sent home on June 9. It's time for their brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa to go home on July 9," civil rights activists told the media.

Claiming the rights to freedom of expression, courts have rejected orders sought by police to prevent protesters from entering Colombo or marching towards President's house on July 8 and 9.