China Boasts 'Mind-reading' Artificial Intelligence that Supports 'AI-tocracy'

An artificial intelligence (AI) institute in Hefei, in China’s Anhui province, says it has developed software that can gauge the loyalty of Communist Party members – something that, if true, would be considered a breakthrough, but has sparked public outcry. Analysts said China has improved its AI-powered surveillance, using big data, machine learning, facial recognition and AI to “get into the brains and minds of its people,” building what many call a draconian digital dictatorship.

Smart thought education?

The institute posted a video called “The Smart Political Education Bar,” on July 1 to boast about its “mind-reading” software, which it said would be used on party members to further solidify their determination to be grateful to the party, listen to the party and follow the party. In the video, a subject was seen scrolling through online material that promotes party policy at a kiosk, where the institute said its AI software was monitoring his reaction to see how attentive he was to the party’s thought education. The post, however, was taken down shortly after sparking a public outcry among Chinese netizens. Hung Ching-fu, a professor of political science at National Cheng Kung University in Tainan, in southern Taiwan, said that the Communist Party has abused technological advances to serve its own political interests.

“It has used cutting-edge technology to empower its party state. China has upgraded from early-day facial recognition to AI programs that try to get into brains and minds (more) than meet the eye. Its adoption of advanced AI will reinforce its total controls,” Hung told to the media. Hung added China’s AI-fueled police state will weigh on its people, who are likely to self-censor or live in fear.

Digital repression

But he cast little confidence in what he called China’s digital repression, which he said will likely put the Communist Party in the “dictator’s dilemma” – a political term that describes a government leader’s failure to win the hearts and minds of its people.

“The taller you build your wall of power, the further you’re cut off from the people… This constitutes what we call the ‘dictator’s dilemma’ in politics. That is, despite their enormous powers, dictators keep out of touch with the people. I don’t think any political systems that are against human nature will sustain,” Hung added. The so-called mind-reading software is but the latest digital control China has implemented. China reportedly has long deployed facial recognition in Xinjiang to keep tabs on ethnic Uyghurs while having enhanced its surveillance in recent years with “one person, one file” software to make it easier to track its people.