Ukrainian Armed forces have killed 37,400 Russian occupiers: General Staff

Nearly 37,400 Russian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the full-scale military aggression against Ukraine, said the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed forces on Facebook on Monday.

The Russian military forces suffered their heaviest casualties on the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainska Pravda reported.

The total combat losses of the Russian forces between February 24 and July 11 represent the latest losses: 37,400 military personnel, 1,645 tanks, 3,828 armored combat vehicles, 838 artillery systems, 247 multiple-launch rocket systems, 109 air defense systems, 217 aircraft, 188 helicopters, 676 operational-tactical UAVs, 155 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 2,696 vehicles and tankers, and 66 special vehicles. (AA/IANS)