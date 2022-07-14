Sri Lankan President leaves for Singapore

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday left for Singapore from the Maldives, a media report said.

President Rajapaksa is accompanied by his wife and two security officials who flew with him from Colombo on a Saudi Airlines plane, Daily Mirror reported.

They were escorted to the plane by special forces of the Maldives Defence Force.

President Rajapaksa had left crisis-hit Sri Lanka early Wednesday for the Maldives.

He was scheduled to board a flight for Singapore on Wednesday night but could not due to security concerns. (AA/IANS)