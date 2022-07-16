Biden and Saudi Crown Prince mend rift with fist-bump

US President Joe Biden ended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmans "pariah" status with a fist-bump when they met for the first time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

Biden switched to a full handshake with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, putting the fist-bump in perspective.

Biden's first meeting with MSB, as the crown prince is popularly known, has become the most anticipated moment of his first visit to West Asia (Middle East), which took him first to Israel and Palestine and then Saudi Arabia, an ally that has been put on ice by the Biden administration over MSB's role in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident who lived and worked in the US.

As a candidate for the White House, Biden had famously vowed to turn Saudi Arabia into a global "pariah" for the Khashoggi murder.

That all ended on Friday.

Pictures of the fist-bump and MBS receiving the American leader were promptly put out by the Saudi government keen to demonstrate the Crown Prince's repaired relationship with the US.

But Biden could raise the killing in his meetings with the Saudis.