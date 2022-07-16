Boris Johnson wants 'anyone but Rishi' to replace him

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing for failed Tory leadership candidates to back "anyone but Rishi" Sunak, it was claimed on Friday, amid reports that the whole team at 10 Downing Street "hates" the former Chancellor for causing the PM's downfall, media reports said.

Johnson, who announced last week that he will step down as party leader when his replacement is decided, has said he will not publicly endorse any candidate or get involved in the increasingly bitter leadership race, the Daily Mail reported.

However, Johnson has reportedly made clear in private discussions with failed leadership hopefuls that Sunak should not be his successor, it said.

Citing a source close to one such conversation, The Times said Johnson appeared to be most enthusiastic about his Foreign Secretary Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister.

Truss has been publicly backed by some of Johnson's closest cabinet allies - including Nadine Dorries, Jabob Rees-Mogg, and Attorney General Suella Braverman - but has come third in the two rounds of voting that have been held so far.