Trump might launch his presidential campaign as early as September

Former US President Donald Trump could announce his third bid for the White House in 2024 as early as September.

Trump has been contemplating an early announcement, according to early US media reports. The Washington Post reported Thursday that it could be in just a few weeks from now in September, even before the midterm elections due in November.

Trump has neither confirmed nor denied the report.

"Well, in my mind, I've already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my mind, I've already made that decision," Trump said in an interview with the New York Magazine. But, leaving himself wiggle room, he added, "Look," Trump said, "I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I'll win."

Trump remains the overwhelming favorite of Republican voters for the party's nomination to run for the White House in 2024. A poll published by The New York Times on Tuesday showed that he leads his top five rivals for the nomination - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Ted Cruz, Pence, former Governor Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in that order according to their poll numbers.

The former President has stayed in politics and played a leadership role in the Republican party after leaving office, much unlike all other previous Presidents, who retired quietly after their one-term or two-term stints. He has continued to meet party leaders and officials, address rallies, endorse candidates for the primaries, and plotted the downfall of critics and opponents.

Talk about his third run has gathered steam in recent weeks as other Republicans began girding up for their runs such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor DeSantis. There are also indications that Trump's vice-like grip on his party base may be loosening, exacerbated, perhaps, by the high-profile public hearings being conducted by the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, home to American congress.