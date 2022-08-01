Trump vs Biden Rematch in 2024? Polls suggest America wants new face

Amid predictions of a Trump vs Biden rematch in 2024, polls suggest voters want neither, but a new face with a focused agenda to repair the economy, the job market, and control rising prices of groceries and gas, and eventually the 40-year-high inflation ahead of the winter.

Odds seem stacked against the Democrats in the upcoming Nov mid-term polls, with President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris' ratings plummeting by the day and Donald Trump with a wafer-thin edge over the incumbent President.

The battle of the ballot is going to be over the Biden administration's efforts to rejuvenate the economy and rid it of inflation, fears of recession, control soaring house rentals, properties, grocery prices, shortage of raw materials, scarcity of baby food formulas vs Trump's ability to survive the tearing pieces of evidence of his alleged collaboration in assembling and inciting a riotous mob at the Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, to not to certify Biden's election.

However, how much of this is going to weigh in with the voters in midterms and the primaries with the party members and funders for both the ex and incumbent is the big question.

Most Democrats want someone other than Biden to run for president in 2024 - but he could still beat Trump, says CNBC quoting a poll. Only 26 percent of Democrats said they would prefer him to be their party's candidate in the 2024 election, and 64 percent want someone else, a new poll survey has found. Biden's age (82 in November this year) and job performance were the top reasons cited by Democrats on why they wanted a candidate other than Biden to be the party nominee, The New York Times/Siena College poll found.

Just 13 percent of voters of all kinds say the US is "on the right track", while 77 percent said it was "headed in the wrong direction". However, Biden would likely defeat Trump again if the election were held now, the survey suggested, with 44 percent of voters selecting him, compared to 41 percent for Trump.