Ruchira Kamboj becomes India's first female Permanent Representative to the UN

Ruchira Kamboj took over as India's Permanent Representative to the UN - the first woman to hold the position - on Tuesday after presenting her credentials to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Earlier she tweeted: "It is my deepest honor to serve my country in this new position".

Kamboj will take her seat at the Security Council, where India is an elected member, at a time of heightened international tensions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the body hobbled by permanent members' veto powers.

As the Indian envoy, she will have to deal with the intense pressure the country is facing from all sides over its independent stand on Ukraine, neither backing Russia nor unequivocally condemning it, and having to frequently reiterate the position in speeches and votes at the UN.

Kamboj is scheduled to preside over the Security Council in December.