Along with Speaker Pelosi, Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi travels to Taiwan

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi visited Taiwan as a member of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis delegation which drew Beijings ire.

Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat who is a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, met Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen along with Pelosi and other members of the Congressional delegation on Wednesday in Taipei.

Sending a pointed message to Beijing, Krishnamoorthi and the members of the delegation also met with Tiananmen Square protest leader Wu'er Kaixi, exiled Hong Kong dissident Lam Wing-Kei and Kelsang Gyaltsen Bawa, chairman of the Taipei-based foundation of the Dalai Lama during a visit to the National Human Rights Museum, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported.

Krishnamoorthi now faces threats from China of action against him personally.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi had warned that "those who offend China will be punished".

Responding to reporters' questions about it, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday: "What I can say is that what needs to be done will be done and these measures will be resolute, strong, and effective."

Beijing officials have denounced the delegation's visit as a provocation and an infringement of China's territorial integrity because it considers Taiwan an integral part of the nation.

Although President Joe Biden's administration has come around to backing the Congressional delegation's right to visit Taiwan, it did not endorse the idea of the trip when it was floated because of fears of China's retaliation and introducing more complications to relations with it.

Biden had said that the Pentagon did not think such a visit was advisable now.