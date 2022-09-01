Indian Americans seek to rebrand themselves as Hindu Americans

Some 'Indian Americans' are switching to self-identifying themselves as 'Hindu Americans' and plan to announce the rebranded entity as a political force at a 'summit' on Capitol Hill, home to the US Congress, in late September to deliver their message directly to the lawmakers.

Titled 'Hindu American Summit for Political Engagement', the event will see the leadership of the "spirited American Hindu community discussing to actively engage in the US political system", according to a flyer circulated by the organizers that also serves as an invitation.

But the rebranding effort reflects a growing unease among Indian Americans with being tied to the policies and positions taken by the Indian government and is seen by Americans as representing them. They also feel the need to assert their 'Americanness' while being still attached to their country of origin, by religion now and not politics.

The summit is being organized by 'Americans 4 Hindus' and the 'American Hindus Coalition', both unabashedly Hindu outfits, and it will be attended by representatives of the national, California, and Texas units of the 'Americans 4 Hindus'; the national, New York and Florida units of the 'Hindu American PAC' (political action committee); Hindus of Georgia PAC, Hindu PACT (World Hindu Council of America); Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America; Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh of America and few others.

As a measure of the seriousness of this rebranding effort, organizers have invited only bodies that have declared their religious identity overtly, with the word 'Hindu' in their names.

An event to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence Day -- observed by India as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav -- has been relegated to the footnote position in the summit flyer, as a sideshow, because, it is being hosted by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), which does not have the word 'Hindu' in the name but is a powerful entity nevertheless. It hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its 2020 annual meet that was held virtually because of Covid-19.

Some of the groups involved in the summit have been active politically for a while, raising money and funding candidates in both state and federal elections. These bodies have been individually active for a while, funding candidates running for political office at federal and state levels.