China Update: Rumors of a 'coup d'état' quashed, Xi gears up for a third term

Xi is expected to be re-appointed as leader of the party and military commission at the meeting after he abolished the two-term limit in 2018 and waged a years-long anti-corruption campaign that also targeted many political opponents.

On Sunday, the state media announced the list of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) central committee delegates, numbering almost 2,300, had been finalized.

Xi's inclusion on the list further refuted social media rumors that had been swirling since September 24 of a military coup.

The unfounded claims, accompanied by unsourced videos of military vehicles and based mostly on mass flight cancellations, were debunked, but not before they began trending on Twitter, The Guardian reported.

There was no specific mention of the coup rumors on China's social media, but a Weibo hashtag related to "airports across the country cancel flights" was viewed by more than 200,000 people over the weekend.

Some made fun of the rumors, noting the lack of evidence of a political takeover on the ground in Beijing, The Guardian reported.

Drew Thompson, a scholar with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said a coup in China wasn't entirely implausible, and Xi had reportedly shown concern about the prospect in the past, but the weekend's rumors looked more like "wishful thinking".

They appeared to originate in accounts associated with the Falun Gong movement, which Thompson said was "essentially not credible".