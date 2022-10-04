Exiled pro-democracy lawmaker from Hong Kong vows to continue his fight

Threatening dissidents overseas

Current affairs commentator Sang Pu said Hong Kong has no extradition agreement with Australia, so Hui's life there is unlikely to be much affected by the sentence.



But he warned that China has its own methods of pursuing dissidents overseas.



"They wouldn't go through the Hong Kong judicial system, but via a network set up by the the Chinese consulate in Australia," Sang told RFA.



"I think the Chinese consulate in Australia may be able to further suppress the pro-democracy community from Hong Kong, so that suppression is likely to continue.



Authoritarian regimes are increasingly making use of regional cooperation organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to bolster each others' regime security in the name of counter-terrorism, and to pursue political dissidents overseas, experts told a recent Orion Policy Institute online seminar.



Transnational activists rely heavily on social media to stay in touch with their home countries, and this makes them more vulnerable to being targeted by their home governments for monitoring, hacking and surveillance, according to experts.



Regime agents will use false and distorted information, verbal threats and abuse against activists to intimidate them, to put them under pressure, or taint their reputation, or coerce them into going back home by means of threats to their loved ones, they told the seminar.



Chinese agents have also been known to carry out kidnappings, forced renditions and coerced returns, often with the cooperation of law enforcement in allied countries.