World

Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Khan' was labeled 'rude, liar and narcissist' by world leaders

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shared that multiple world leaders told him on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session that his predecessor Imran Khan was "rude", "told lies" and labeled him as a "narcissist", Geo News reported.
Shehbaz Sharif has made some startling accusations against Imran Khan. (File Photo)
Shehbaz Sharif has made some startling accusations against Imran Khan. (File Photo)FSCEM45212 (Wikimedia Commons)
NewsGram Desk

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shared that multiple world leaders told him on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session that his predecessor Imran Khan was "rude", "told lies" and labeled him as a "narcissist", Geo News reported.

In an interview with British publication The Guardian, the Pakistani premier said that he was "shocked" at the UNGA in New York when world leaders had personally objected to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's conduct. "Some leaders told me in person about his personality. They told me he was rude, he told lies and he is a 'narcissist', quote-unquote," the PM told the publication without naming any world leaders, Geo News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif has made some startling accusations against Imran Khan. (File Photo)
Peace possible in sub-continent when Pakistan ends terror and comes clean: Indian diplomat

On ties with Washington, the premier shared that the former Prime Minister had damaged Islamabad's relations "with the United States for no rhyme or reason." The premier also labeled Khan as "the biggest liar on the face of the earth" and blamed the PTI leader for "injecting poison into society to dangerously polarise the electorate" following his ouster.

Shehbaz Sharif made the allegations against Khan on the sidelines of UNGA session. (File Photo)
Shehbaz Sharif made the allegations against Khan on the sidelines of UNGA session. (File Photo)Shehbaz Sharif (Wikimedia Commons)

The Prime Minister told the publication that even though the PTI had come to power on an anti-corruption manifesto, the country was run by Imran Khan to suit his agenda. He called Imran Khan the "most inexperienced, self-centered, egotistical, immature politician in the history of this country."

Commenting on the recent audio leaks, the PM said that the soundbites were "an irrefutable endorsement that he [Khan] is the biggest liar on the face of the earth. I'm not saying this with a sense of glee but a sense of embarrassment and concern. My country's image has been damaged hugely by these lies told out of mean personal interest."

"Never before was I concerned about our country's future. Imran Khan has injected an infinite amount of poison in this society and made it hugely polarised as never before...he is distorting facts and creating hate."

Shehbaz Sharif (Prime Minister of Pakistan)

KB/IANS)

Pakistan
unga
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
Imran Khan
Shehbaz Shrif
Prime Minister of Pakistan

Related Stories

No stories found.
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com