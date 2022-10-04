Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Khan' was labeled 'rude, liar and narcissist' by world leaders

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shared that multiple world leaders told him on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session that his predecessor Imran Khan was "rude", "told lies" and labeled him as a "narcissist", Geo News reported.

In an interview with British publication The Guardian, the Pakistani premier said that he was "shocked" at the UNGA in New York when world leaders had personally objected to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's conduct. "Some leaders told me in person about his personality. They told me he was rude, he told lies and he is a 'narcissist', quote-unquote," the PM told the publication without naming any world leaders, Geo News reported.