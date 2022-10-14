Donald Trump reacts harshly to Jan 6 panel's subpoena

Former US President Donald Trump has reacted angrily to January 6 Congressional panel's subpoena issued to him to testify before it saying the panel is a "total BUST" and termed them as "highly partisan political hacks and thugs".

In a 15-page statement issued on Friday, the former president denounced the panel as being made up of "highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" and criticized Congress for funding the investigation into the Capitol riot despite being what he calls a "Charade and Witch Hunt".

The statement also comes after all the nine members of the January 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump to testify to the panel as part of their investigation.

"The double standard of the Unselects between what has taken place on the 'RIGHT', and what has taken place with Radical Left, lawless groups such as Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and others, is startling and will never be acceptable, even to those who will be writing the history of what you have done to America," Trump said in a statement.

In his initial reaction, Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the nine-member January 6 House panel, calling it a "sham committee" after it voted unanimously to subpoena the former president to testify before it, the Washington Examiner and Independent and several other media outlets reported.