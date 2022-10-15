Imran Khan Niazi equates Joe Biden's remarks to Pakistan's foreign policy failure

With the Foreign Office yet to issue an official response to Biden's remarks, the former Premier said in a tweet that the federal government has broken all records of incompetence, The News reported.

Terming the US President's comments an "unwarranted conclusion" of Pakistan's nuclear program, he asked about the information Biden got to make such a statement on the country's capability, and added: "... having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems".

"Unlike the US, which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression esp post-nuclearisation?" he further asked.

The PTI Chairman also slammed the incumbent government and said the Biden statement shows the total failure of the imported government's foreign policy and its claims of a reset of relations with the US, The News reported.

"Is this the 'reset'?" he asked.

This govt has broken all records of incompetence, he further said. (KB/IANS)