Nancy Pelosi feels "heartbroken and traumatized" by the hammer attack on her husband

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she is "heartbroken and traumatized" by the violent attack on her husband in which he suffered a fractured skull and injuries to his right arm and hands.

Taking to Twitter, she posted, "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."