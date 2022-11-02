Congressman Jim Himes calls Indian-Americans 'secret weapon' for economic growth

Speaking about the Indian-American contributions towards creating a hub of tech innovation in Stamford, Connecticut, Himes said the US must find quicker ways to address the Green Card backlog and visa issues.

"The brains of tech innovations are here... We have so much to do on immigration" to enable these tech-savvy and entrepreneurial Indian-American communities to have a smoother and faster way to have Green Card and job visas, a GOPIO statement quoted Himes as saying.

The Indian tech industry directly generated $103 billion in revenue in the United States last year, and provided direct employment to 207,000 people, according to a NASSCOM study released this year.

In 2021, there were nearly six job postings in the US for everyone available computer and math worker. That number has risen to 11 open postings per available IT worker in 2022, the study said.

According to the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), there is an average of over 900 days wait time for appointments for visitors' visas (B1/B2) and an average of 400 days wait time for students (F, M, J).

Petition-based temporary workers like H, L, O, P and Q have to wait for an average of 300 days for visa appointments across US consulates in India.