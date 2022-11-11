President Biden to talk about US climate actions at United Nations

U.S. President Joe Biden is attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, in Egypt, on Friday.

He is expected to talk about what the United States has done to fight climate challenges, at home and abroad.

However, he will likely find that some delegates at the conference are not interested in what the U.S. has done. Instead, many are more interested in what wealthy countries can do immediately for countries that have been stricken with environmental disasters.

For example, Pakistan wants immediate compensation for the climate-fueled floods that have overwhelmed the country and caused tens of billions of dollars of damage this year.

"The dystopia has already come to our doorstep," Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s climate minister, told Reuters.