2022 Bali G20 summit: PM Modi gets candid with world leaders, shares pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with several world leaders during the ongoing 2022 Bali G20 summit, including US and French Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, as well as his British counterpart Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister's Office shared several photographs of his meetings with world leaders.

"PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali," said a tweet by the PMO while it also shared a picture of their meeting.