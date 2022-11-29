Hawaii Mauna Loa Volcano Erupts After Lying Dormant For Decades

Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has begun erupting for the first time since the 1980s, prompting authorities to put emergency crews on alert.

The volcano began spewing lava and ash late Sunday. The U.S. Geological Service (USGS) said Monday the lava is contained within the summit and does not currently threaten residents living in the area. However, it said those living downslope could experience ashfall and volcanic gases.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said up to 6 millimeters (0.25 inches) of ash could accumulate in some areas.