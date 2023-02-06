Italian cyber agency warns of a massive global attack

After a hacking attack on computer servers around the world, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency has warned organizations to take immediate action to protect their systems.

According to the Agency, a massive ransomware hacking attack has compromised thousands of computers around the world, reports the Euro Weekly News.

Servers have been compromised globally, including in the US, Canada, Finland, and France, as per Italian news outlet ANSA, citing the ACN.

Moreover, the report said that organizations throughout Italy are very likely to have been affected by this attack.