Bangladesh: Schools, colleges asked to take out rally for Bengali New Year

The Bangladesh Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has asked all the schools and colleges across the country to take out 'Mangal Shobhajatra' procession -- a Unesco intangible cultural heritage -- on Friday to mark the Bengali New Year, or Poila Baishakh.



The procession organised by the teachers and students of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the University of Dhaka, is considered an expression of the secular identity of the Bangladeshi people and as a way to promote unity.



It was declared an intangible cultural heritage by the Unesco in 2016, categorised on the representative list as a heritage of humanity.



The DSHE's direction came after Supreme Court lawyer Md Mahmudul Hasan's issued a legal notice to halt the procession, saying that the Mangal Shobhajatra is an "artificial event that has been introduced into the Bengali culture" and that it is not a necessary component of the traditional Poila Baishakh festival.



It has also directed the students must sing the national anthem, as well as 'Esho He Boishakh' song of Rabindranath Tagore, to welcome the Bengali New Year as part of the celebrations



"The educational institutions across the country must organise students' rallies in the morning as part of the celebration of Poila Baishakh," the DSHE said in a statement sent to IANS.



On Thursday, DSHE Director Prof Shahedul Kabir told IANS that they sent an order to all schools and colleges on Tuesday regarding the celebration following a directive from the Ministry of Education.



"This festival is not just a tradition to protect our heritage, but also motivates us to be human beings with greater values. Many countries celebrate the New Year like us. We hope the New Year will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone's life," students and teachers told IANS.



"War is right now the biggest problem facing the globe. War puts people's lives at risk across the world. This year's Mangal Shovajatra will call for the end of all wars and wishing for the welfare of the people," said Nisar Hossain, dean of Fine Arts faculty at Dhaka University.



This year, six large structures of sheep, elephant, nilgai, tepa doll, tiger and peacock will be presented in the Shobhajatra to represent the Bengali New Year's motifs.



The nilgai is a new addition.



The goal of the students' creation of this motif is to improve the intimacy and friendliness of human interaction with these kinds of rare wild animals.



The year's Mangal Shobhajatra's slogan is "Borish Dhara Majhe Shantir Bari", a song by Rabindranath Tagore that expresses the desire for global peace.



"The theme this year is a global concept, attempting to restore nature through this. I'd like to see a stronger connection between people and nature. We are designing the themes with the assumption that people would value the environment," Shafiqur Rahman, teacher of Fine Arts, told IANS on Thursday.



"Six themes have now been created. The nilgai has been included as a new design element. In order to strengthen our bond with this wild animal, we are developing this motif." [IANS/NS]