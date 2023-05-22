Italy's Mount Etna erupts, flights halted to Sicily

Italy's Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted, forcing flights to eastern Sicily's largest city, Catania, to halt.



In a report on Monday, The Weather Channel said that Catania was hit hard by the falling ash following the eruption on Sunday.



As a result, the city's airport was closed.



Taking to Twitter, the airport said: "Flight operations remain suspended until tomorrow (Monday) morning at 9 a.m. or in any case until safety conditions are restored. Go to the airport only if the flight schedule is confirmed. Info with airlines."

