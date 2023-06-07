Germany cuts plastic waste exports by 51% in a decade

Of the 9.2 billion tonnes of plastic produced between 1950 and 2017, around 7 billion tonnes became plastic waste that ended up in landfills or was dumped, according to the UN.



To end plastic pollution, the UN is currently working on an international legally binding agreement by 2024.



A shift to a circular economy could reduce the amount of plastics entering oceans by over 80 per cent by 2040, save governments $70 billion in the same period and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 per cent, according to the UN.



"We continue to burn plastic waste, which releases climate-damaging CO2 and toxins, and export plastic waste to other countries," Melanie Bergmann, marine biologist at the German Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI), told Xinhua on Tuesday.



Even in the remote Arctic deep sea, increasing amounts of plastic waste and up to 13,000 microplastic particles per kilogram of sediment were found.