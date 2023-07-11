Latest in Ukraine: Zelenskyy Asks for De Facto NATO Membership Guarantees at Vilnius

NATO members remained divided Monday over Ukraine's potential membership in the military alliance between those in Eastern Europe and in the direct path of Russian aggression backing Ukraine's entrance, and those such as the United States and Germany fearing that a NATO membership for Ukraine before the war ends would drag the whole alliance into the conflict against Russia and potentially spark a global war.

However, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he had put forward a package that included the removal of a key requirement to Ukraine's entrance into the alliance: The Membership Action Plan (MAP) — a list of political, economic and military goals that other eastern European nations had to meet before joining the alliance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO's expansion toward Russia's borders over the past two decades as a reason for his decision to send his armed forces into Ukraine in February of 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said NATO has an open-door policy on countries requesting NATO membership.

"Each NATO aspirant has their own path to membership, and the U.S. will always continue to support NATO's open-door policy," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said in response to a question from VOA.