Myanmar’s Media Fight for Survival of Independent Journalism

The junta has revoked licenses for more than a dozen media outlets since February 2021, including Mizzima’s, and arrested more than 170 journalists. Adding to the dangerous environment, media are covering the military’s fight with an armed resistance movement.

Against this backdrop, Mizzima is still publishing content in both Burmese and English.

Officially, journalists need to be registered with the junta to operate. But to do that, reporters must provide personal details — a step that many are wary of for fear of arrest.

Soe Myint, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Mizzima, says he has no intention of having his team apply for accreditation while the junta remains in power.

“Under the military junta we never try. They are not going to allow the independent reporting in Myanmar,” he told VOA in a phone call from a border region.

Han Htoo Zaw, a video journalist at Mizzima, added that in Myanmar, “journalists are no longer allowed to report openly.”

“If they see us, they will arrest us and kill us,” he told VOA.

Han Htoo Zaw joined Mizzima in 2020, and currently covers the conflict between anti-junta forces and the military, all while trying to stay under the radar.

“I can't get news openly in the city like before. I have to get news from places where there is a fight with [the] junta and [the People’s Defense Forces or PDFs],” he said.

FILE - A journalist and a police officer take pictures of each other as people protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 23, 2021.

The journalist said that the army has opened a “case file” against him after publicly announcing a warrant for his arrest on local TV and radio. He is accused of fake news and incitement toward the military.

Because of the warrant, he sticks to news from “places controlled by ethnic armed forces and PDFs.”

But covering conflict brings an extra level of risk.

“For me, life-threatening security is to know the sound of the gun and to get into the trenches quickly, because anything can happen on the front line. The army is always under airstrikes, so we have to be very careful,” he said.

The Mizzima team’s experiences and caution are reflected in the wider media scene in Myanmar.

According to the International Federation of Journalists, at least 176 journalists have been arrested and four killed since February 2021. And as of May 2023, at least 50 were still in custody.

Myanmar’s military spokesperson has previously dismissed claims that media are targeting, saying “there is no reason to arrest, charge or jail [journalists] if they do their media job.

The spokesperson also previously dismissed concerns over the media environment, saying that journalists and opposition forces on social media are spreading “fake news.”