Analysts See China-Russia Exercise as Sign of Deepening Cooperation

As the war in Ukraine rages on, China and Russia are hosting joint military exercises in the Sea of Japan that analysts say are the latest sign of deepening cooperation between the two military powerhouses. The drills are also part of an effort to counter growing partnership of the U.S. and its allies in the region, they add.

“Russia and China are trying to convey to Japan and the U.S. that they are very unhappy with their cooperation in NATO and the [Indo-Pacific] region, and they want to prove that they can achieve the same level of cooperation in the region as [Washington and its allies,]” Stephen Nagy, a regional security expert at the International Christian University, told VOA.

For Russia, Nagy added, the drills are a way of showing “that they still have the capacity to manage conflicts on the eastern front but also provide capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region to work with China and pressure the U.S.”

“They want to prove that they can still work with China to cause major disruption, especially in Japan’s backyard,” he said.

On Thursday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the “Northern/Interaction-2023” drills had begun in the Sea of Japan and would last until Sunday July 23. The ministry said that in addition to live artillery fire, the exercises will also include “anti-submarine and naval combat” drills.

The drills main aim, Russia’s ministry said, is to “strengthen naval cooperation” between the two countries and “maintain peace and stability in the Asia Pacific.” Russia and China say they have deployed more than 10 naval vessels and more than 30 military aircraft to take part in the exercise.

According to China’s state-run Global Times, the exercise marks the first time that both Russia’s navy and air force will participate in a joint exercise led by China.

Northern/Interaction-2023 is the first joint military exercise conducted near Japan this year, but according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Russia and China conducted at least five military exercises in the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea last year.