Adventure, Wellness and cultural learning in Oman

The property, prides itself on its thoughtfully curated wellness and adventurous experiences, specially designed to delight its esteemed guests. From rejuvenating spa treatments to thrilling trekking expeditions through rugged terrains. It ensures that every guest's stay is a harmonious blend of serenity and excitement.

Via Ferrata Cave Adventure- Embrace the spirit of adventure- immerse yourself in nature's wonders

A carefully designed mountaineering trail, facilitating a safe yet exhilarating traverse just below the ridge of the mountains.This is a specially designed route with carefully secured cables, ladders, and bridges along the way, allowsguests to traverse the rocky terrain safely and comfortably. The experience continues as you venture further into the mountain and stumble upon a natural cave hidden within the mountainside. This mystical cave is a hidden gem waiting to be explored, and its mysterious allure will undoubtedly captivate your imagination.

Mountain biking enthusiasts can explore scenic trails that wind through the breathtaking landscapes, while guided canyon walks unveil the region's unique geology. Press here to see a perfect balance of nature's wonders and adrenaline-fueled activities, Alila Jabal Akhdar ensures an unforgettable adventure for all who seek it.

A Rejuvenating Wellness Experience

Guests can indulge in a truly rejuvenating spa and wellness experience. The hotel offers a range of treatments designed to provide a holistic approach to well-being.

One can choose to experience a traditional Balinese massage at Spa Arbour, where expert therapists work their magic to relax and revive the body and mind. For those seeking a unique setting, the outdoor cabanas offer a special treat. These cabanas provide a feeling of being perched at the edge of the world, surrounded by the natural beauty of the mountains.

What sets its spa experiences apart is the use of ingredients harvested from their own gardens, such as juniper, rose, and frankincense. These natural elements add to the authenticity and effectiveness of the treatments, ensuring a truly refreshing and rejuvenating experience.

The resort promises to provide its guests with extraordinary and unforgettable experiences through their carefully crafted "journeys." These are unique and once-in-a-lifetime experiences designed to create lasting memories for guests. Whether it's a thrilling adventure or a soul-enriching discovery, Alila Hinu Bay strives to deliver exceptional moments that will stay with guests forever.

A luxurious and secluded resort located on the picturesque shores of Oman's southwest coast. Alila Hinu Bay, offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, the resort provides a serene atmosphere where guests can unwind and rejuvenate. Rooms and villas at Alila Hinu Bay is carefully designed along the natural contours of the resort, ensuring that every guest room and villa offers breathtaking views of the surrounding desert, lagoon, or the majestic Arabian Sea. With utmost care, the chefs craft delectable dishes using the finest, locally sourced ingredients, ensuring that each bite is a testament to flavors that are both vibrant and authentic.

Discovering a stunning Oasisin Wadi Darbat, Oman: Thrilling Adventures, Authentic Cuisine, and Holistic Experiences awaits guests

The journey to Wadi Darbat, allows visitors to explore the lush greenery of Oman's most beautiful valley. With a guided tour, guests can choose a hiking trail that suits their preferences and physical capabilities. Depending on the time of year, lucky hikers might have the chance to witness breathtaking waterfalls cascading down from heights of up to 30 meters.

After an invigorating trek through the valley, guests can cool off by taking a refreshing swim in the stunning turquoise plunge pools. To top off the experience, Alila Hinu Bay provides a delectable chef-prepared picnic basket filled with a delightful mix of international and Omani delicacies.This unforgettable journey is priced at 160 OMR++ for two guests, lasting for approximately 4 hours.

Nestled in a standalone building, the spa provides a serene and private ambiance for guests to unwind and experience a sense of utter serenity. At Spa Alila Hinu Bay, guests can restore balance and well-being with custom treatments tailored to their personal needs and preferences. Through a consultation with local therapists, visitors have the flexibility to design treatments that suit their individual requirements, ensuring a personal and immersive wellness journey. The spa offers a range of tailored massage therapies that incorporate the curative benefits of fresh, natural ingredients.

One of the highlights of Spa Alila Hinu Bay is its incorporation of the healing powers of frankincense, that is derived from the resin of the hardy Boswellia tree,and revered for its therapeutic properties since ancient times.

Yoga or meditation classes are available for guests to continue their journey to well-being.

Exclusive Seasonal Offers at Alila Jabal Akhdar & Alila Hinu Bay

Wellness Package at Alila Jabal Akhdar

Immerse yourself in a harmonious fusion of spa treatments, wholesome cuisine, gentle yoga, mindfulness education, and a deep connection with nature – all thoughtfully crafted to nourish your soul, refresh your perspective, and revitalize your being.

Package Inclusions:Daily Breakfast and Dinner. 60-min Balinese Massage or Therapeutic Massage for Two,Unique Alila Experience - "Introduction to Via Ferrata": Embark on an unforgettable adventure as you explore Via Ferrata, a thrilling mountain climbing journey amidst stunning natural surroundings.Sunrise Yoga and Basic Meditation.

Khareef Offer at Alila Hinu Bay

Escape the heat, and discover the beauty of Khareef in the Dhofar Region. Immerse yourself in the wonders of nature by hiking through the picturesque Wadi Darbat, feeling the thrill of going on a journey above the clouds in Jabal Samhan, kayaking through the untouched oasis in Wadi Senaq, and indulging in delicious outdoor picnics.

Prices starting from: 90 OMR ++, Validity:book now, for stays till 31 August

Package Inclusions: Complimentary a la carte breakfast and activites for adults and kids’ activities as per the weekly schedule.