How Canada became a safe haven for wanted Indian gangsters

The individual in question is none other than Satinderjit Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, famously known as Sidhu Moosewala, sources said.

This case represents just one aspect of the connection between criminal activities in Punjab and Canada.

Aside from Moosewala's murder, it appears that Punjabi gangsters based out of Canada may have had a hand in the daring RPG attack on Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters in Mohali in 2022.

Then Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, during Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to Amritsar in 2018, had reportedly raised concerns about how Canadian territory was being exploited against India's interests.

However, no substantial action was taken by the Canadian government in response to these concerns.

Several months ago, Punjab Police had identified seven gangsters operating from Canada for an extended period.

The list included Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Goldy Brar, Charanjit Singh alias Rinku Randhawa, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge, Gurpinder Singh alias Baba Dalla, and Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke.

These individuals are believed to be connected to various criminal activities in Punjab.

Furthermore, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the capture of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

He was previously designated as a terrorist by the Indian government due to his involvement in pro-Khalistan activities.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the leader of the banned Sikh for Justice (SFJ), also resides in Canada and actively promotes a movement against India.

Recently, two men were arrested from Punjab on charges of defacing the walls of five Metro stations in Delhi with pro-Khalistani messages.

The accused identified as Pritpal Singh a.k.a Kaka (30) and his associate Rajvinder alias Kale, who were associated with SFJ, were promised $7,000 for the job by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The walls of the Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium Metro stations were defaced with the slogans "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad". A government school wall in Nangloi had also been defaced.

A video purportedly released by the SFJ showed the vandalised Metro station walls.