Why European Farmers Are Up in Arms

European Farmers Are Up in Arms:- The European Commission is due on Thursday to begin "strategic" talks with farmers' federations, agri-business firms, NGOs and experts on ways to assuage the ire on farms in several countries.

On the agenda are key issues including farming incomes, sustainable agricultural practices, technological innovations and competitiveness, which will be discussed in advance by the European Union's agriculture ministers at their meeting Tuesday in Brussels.

The initiative was not confirmed until late last week, even though Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had promised in September to start discussions, insisting that farming and environmental protection were not mutually exclusive.

Here is a look at some of the grievances that have sparked discontent in various parts of the 27-nation bloc ahead of this year's European Parliament elections.

The Netherlands

Grumblings in the Dutch farming sector bubbled to the surface in June 2022, when the government unveiled plans to cut nitrogen emissions by reducing the country's herd of 4 million cows by nearly a third, and possibly close some farms.

Farmers said the move would ruin their livelihoods.

Nitrogen compounds produced by manure and fertilizer used in farming can contribute to climate change and harm natural habitats.

The move followed a 2019 Dutch court ruling that the government was not doing enough on nitrogen, and that key house building and road projects that also produced the chemical would be on hold until it did.

But farmers in the country of 18 million, which is the world's second-largest food exporter after the United States, reacted furiously, dumping manure and rubbish on roads and blocking supermarket warehouses.

Their protests drew support from populists abroad, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed the Dutch farmers were fighting "climate tyranny."

Months of demonstrations triggered a wave of support at the ballot box for the recently founded BBB farmers' party, which made a significant breakthrough in Senate elections in March 2023.

It was less successful than predicted in the general election in November last year but continues to attract support from a rural community that feels urban elites in The Hague, Amsterdam and Brussels do not understand its concerns.

Poland and Romania

In recent months, there has also been an increase in exasperation in the east of the EU, namely in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria, where food producers have complained of unfair competition from cut-price cereals from Ukraine, which is not part of the bloc.